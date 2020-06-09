Almitas Capital LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Almitas Capital LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,079 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI makes up 1.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,373,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter valued at $7,654,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 521,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 260,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 321,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FRA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 191,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

