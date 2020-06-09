Almitas Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2,349.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 357,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 343,026 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 564.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 515,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMO. JMP Securities raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In related news, Director John L. Bernard purchased 25,000 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Also, CFO Lance Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $266,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 814,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,757. The company has a market capitalization of $546.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

