Almitas Capital LLC Purchases 233,197 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 151.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,197 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up about 5.4% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,751,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 94,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 783,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 7,594,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,485. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

