Almitas Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 73,789 Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Orchid Island Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 215,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO G Hunter Iv Haas acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 796,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,347. The company has a market cap of $319.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.30. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.64). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

