Almitas Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Almitas Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Adecoagro makes up about 5.9% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Adecoagro worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 27,069.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,874,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,936,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,131,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 579,700 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,346,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 457,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $611.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Adecoagro SA has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.99 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

