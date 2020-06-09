Almitas Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Almitas Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHMI. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,888. The company has a market cap of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

