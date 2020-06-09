Almitas Capital LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

NYSE EDD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 181,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,678. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

