Almitas Capital LLC Trims Position in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC)

Almitas Capital LLC cut its holdings in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,510 shares during the period. MVC Capital comprises 5.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 3.02% of MVC Capital worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MVC Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MVC Capital by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MVC Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in MVC Capital by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

MVC Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 41,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. MVC Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.57% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MVC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

MVC Capital Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC).

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.