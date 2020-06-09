Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Amc Networks posted earnings per share of $2.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 896,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.