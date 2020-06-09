American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells $11,200.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 2,492,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 453,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 670,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 523,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 271,260 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $2,663,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.