Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Amerisafe posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 132,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,895. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

