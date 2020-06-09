Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. George purchased 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $99,049.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kiely purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 387,459 shares of company stock worth $1,272,490 over the last ninety days. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,020. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.