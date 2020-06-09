Analysts Anticipate Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.01). Chemours reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

In related news, COO Mark Newman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $8,875,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 2,243,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 2.43. Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.