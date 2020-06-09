Analysts Anticipate Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) to report sales of $477.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.08 million and the lowest is $471.90 million. Party City Holdco posted sales of $513.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Party City Holdco.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 22.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Stephens lowered Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 644,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,497 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,737 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,951. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.