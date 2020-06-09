Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Announce $2.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.37. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.32. 315,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

