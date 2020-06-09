Analysts Expect Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) to Announce ($0.24) Earnings Per Share

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 163 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HHS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HHS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,501. Harte Hanks has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Harte Hanks will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Harte Hanks news, CEO Andrew B. Benett purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $77,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Griffin, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,177.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,000 shares of company stock worth $198,525 over the last 90 days. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHS. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Harte Hanks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Harte Hanks in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

