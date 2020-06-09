Analysts Expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to Post $1.28 EPS

Brokerages expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.81. 2,016,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,907. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $67,798,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.