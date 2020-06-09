Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Targa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.09) to ($7.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,750.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.