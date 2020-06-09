Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 183,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,547 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 265,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Vodafone Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 89,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,767. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.45%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

