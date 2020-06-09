Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,150,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,412,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,341,000 after purchasing an additional 225,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.81.

AMGN stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.90. 2,403,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

