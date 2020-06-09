Auctus (AUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,846.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $691.54 or 0.07055844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,829,635 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.