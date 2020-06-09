Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.59% of Avery Dennison worth $134,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,271,000 after purchasing an additional 586,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,545,000 after purchasing an additional 123,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.42. 363,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,020. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

