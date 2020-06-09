BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 459,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,492. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,450,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,335,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after buying an additional 242,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 1,042,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

