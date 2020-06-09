BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $476,047.80 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Bryan Lawlis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. 955,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,222. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

