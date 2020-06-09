BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) is Ibex Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 5.47% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

BVXV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,581. The company has a market cap of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

