BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BORAL LTD NEW/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.24. 321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. BORAL LTD NEW/S has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

