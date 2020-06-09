Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to post sales of $75.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.09 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $75.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $308.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $313.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $352.33 million, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $386.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 121,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of COLL traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.20. 537,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.73 million, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

