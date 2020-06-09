Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.73. 259,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. Exponent has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,283. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

