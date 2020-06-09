Brokerages Anticipate Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $267.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.60 million and the highest is $337.67 million. Monro reported sales of $317.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.20 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRO. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

