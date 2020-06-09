Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $42,504,649 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded up $4.70 on Thursday, hitting $166.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,299. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

