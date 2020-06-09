Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report $80.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the lowest is $80.50 million. Upwork reported sales of $74.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $338.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $339.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $383.41 million, with estimates ranging from $379.10 million to $387.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

UPWK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 2,121,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.78. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $17.75.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,902.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 96,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,614.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,031.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $8,493,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

