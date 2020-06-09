Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,630. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

