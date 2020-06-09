Brokerages Expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. HD Supply posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. 3,466,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,494. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

