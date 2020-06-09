Brokerages Set Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT at $247.13

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.13.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company.

Amgen stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.90. 2,403,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,011. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Amgen by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

