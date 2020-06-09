CaixaPay Market Capitalization Reaches $132,275.19 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $132,275.19 and $50.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.01952036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00124390 BTC.

CaixaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

