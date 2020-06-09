Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVGW. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 224,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,086. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.01. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $100.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.