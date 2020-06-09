Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 3,510 Shares

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $279,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,853.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 21st, Kirk Somers sold 94 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $6,375.08.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $95,420.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $89,140.00.

CDLX traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,426. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit