Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 3,510 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $279,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,853.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, May 21st, Kirk Somers sold 94 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $6,375.08.

On Friday, April 17th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $95,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $89,140.00.

CDLX traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,426. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.