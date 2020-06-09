Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,651. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a P/E ratio of 96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $77.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,441. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,162.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $352,031.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,559 shares of company stock worth $195,078. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 904,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 158,413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

