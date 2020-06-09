CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) EVP Laurence H. Midler Sells 16,000 Shares

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. 2,342,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,656. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.73.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after purchasing an additional 403,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,520,000 after acquiring an additional 389,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,349,000 after acquiring an additional 111,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,688,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CBRE Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after acquiring an additional 469,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
