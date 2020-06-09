Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 150,531 Shares

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, David Cordani sold 52,539 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $11,295,885.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $214.50. 1,497,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day moving average of $193.93. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.95.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

