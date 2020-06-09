Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 52,539 Shares

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 52,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $11,295,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at $31,362,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $31,370,660.40.

On Thursday, May 28th, David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,528. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 219.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 65.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 514,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,181,000 after purchasing an additional 222,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.95.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

