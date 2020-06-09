Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $363,069.00 in Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.93. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.95.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

