Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $180.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Cinemark reported sales of $957.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cinemark by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

