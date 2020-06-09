Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC lessened its stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,610 shares during the quarter. Cloudera comprises about 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CLDR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Cloudera stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,876,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,432. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $3,775,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,056 shares of company stock worth $11,073,607 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.