Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,605,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

