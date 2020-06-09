Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lowered to Sell at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $29.59. 5,365,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,589. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

