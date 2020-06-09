Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.71.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Covetrus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after buying an additional 262,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Covetrus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 101,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Covetrus by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after buying an additional 1,064,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.