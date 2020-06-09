Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covia Holdings Corporation provides metal mining services. The Company produces low-iron nepheline syenite for glass, ceramics, paints, and plastics as well as offers quartz proppants for oil and natural gas simulation and recovery. It serves agriculture, construction, environment and sports sectors primarily in the United States. Covia Holdings Corporation is based in New Canaan, United States. “

Get Covia alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVIA. Evercore ISI cut Covia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Covia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Covia currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Shares of Covia stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 654,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Covia has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Covia by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 348,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Covia by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Covia by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 108,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Covia by 966.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Covia by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covia (CVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.