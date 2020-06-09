Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of CREX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 791,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.