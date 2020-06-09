Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXDO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 2,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a PE ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.97. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

